Top themed entertainment firms make management changes

People are on the move up in the themed entertainment business. Let's round up the latest.

BRC Imagination Arts has named Carmel Lewis to the new position of President. Previously Executive Vice President and Executive Producer, Lewis has been with the company for 23 years.

"BRC is and has always been an experiential planning and design firm dedicated to translating brand and cultural stories into transformative, human experiences that also drive measurable impact and economic growth for our clients," Founder and Chairman Bob Rogers said. "We have remained an industry leader because we pride ourselves in our ability to not just adapt but lead an evolving world, and there is not a doubt in my mind that Carmel is the best person to guide BRC into the exciting future ahead."

"I am truly humbled to serve this team in this role for BRC, a place that has been near the center of my world and my heart for many years," Lewis said. "The accomplishments we've celebrated are a testament to our collective dedication and innovative spirit, proving that true success lies in the practice of continuous improvement and embracing change."

In other news at BRC, I see that Brad Shelton has taken on the title Vice President, Creative & Story, and Edward Hodge has been named Vice President, Principal: Creative and Innovation.



Carmel Lewis, Paula Johnson, Karim Hajjar

PGAV Destinations has named Paula Johnson as Chief Financial Officer. Johnson joins PGAV from Texas-based Cenergistic.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paula to PGAV," CEO Mike Konzen said. "As we continue to expand and evolve, having a leader like Paula is essential. She has a strategic mindset and a proven track record. She aligns well with our goals and will ensure our financial strategies are ideally positioned to support our growing studios."

"As I step into my role, I am inspired by the remarkable growth witnessed in recent years," Johnson said. "I am eager to contribute my financial expertise to propel PGAV's journey further, ensuring that our financial strategies align seamlessly with the creative vision driving our success."

Merlin Entertainments today announced the appointment of Karim Hajjar as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 15. Hajjar comes to Merlin after spending the last 10 years as Group Chief Financial Officer of Solvay, a Belgian chemicals company. Hajjar replaces Alistair Windybank, who is retiring.

"Karim is a deeply respected financial executive with a proven track-record of delivering strong and sustainable growth and innovation across complex multi-national businesses," Merlin CEO Scott O'Neil said. "He brings a wealth of expertise from his impressive career working with international companies during transformative periods. His leadership will be pivotal to our continued global expansion and ambition of creating the greatest place in the world to work and play."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Merlin team at an exciting moment for the company as it leverages its strong foundations and realises its full value potential, creating more amazing experiences and memories for visitors across the world," Hajjar said.

