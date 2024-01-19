Enjoy Europe's top theme parks in the snow

Snow blanketed many of the top theme parks across Europe this week, creating some winter wonderland scenery for theme park fans around the world.

How often do you get to see a roller coaster blowing through the snow? From Phantasialand, here is Taron getting a winter run.

Disneyland Paris also got to run one of its iconic coasters in the snow. Here is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, looking more like southern Utah in winter than ever.

Disney also shared other wintry views from around Disneyland Paris this week.

The Netherlands' Efteling also delights in the snow.

Have you visited a major theme park in the snow? We'd love to hear some memories, in the comments.

Replies (2)