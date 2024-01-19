Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Enjoy Europe's top theme parks in the snow

January 19, 2024, 12:26 PM · Snow blanketed many of the top theme parks across Europe this week, creating some winter wonderland scenery for theme park fans around the world.

How often do you get to see a roller coaster blowing through the snow? From Phantasialand, here is Taron getting a winter run.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Phantasialand (@phantasialand)

Disneyland Paris also got to run one of its iconic coasters in the snow. Here is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, looking more like southern Utah in winter than ever.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Become Part of a Magical World ? (@disneylandparis)

Disney also shared other wintry views from around Disneyland Paris this week.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Become Part of a Magical World ? (@disneylandparis)

The Netherlands' Efteling also delights in the snow.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Efteling (@efteling)

Have you visited a major theme park in the snow? We'd love to hear some memories, in the comments.

* * *
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (2)

ynnam
Manny Barron
January 19, 2024 at 4:16 PM

I've never been to Europe. I would like to visit sometime later this decade and obviously theme parks are a must on any trip! I've heard of Gardaland, Port Aventura, Efteling, Europa park, Disneyland Paris, Phantasialand (just recently became aware of its existence), Chessington. Anything else worth a look?

the_man4
the_man4
January 20, 2024 at 1:16 AM

/\ Gardaland is a dump, I wouldn't put Chessington as a priority (especially with the far superior Alton Towers in the same country), but the rest of them are worth visiting.

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Top themed entertainment firms make management changes

Top themed entertainment firms make management changes

Legoland California to close Fire Academy for Lego Galaxy land

Legoland California to close Fire Academy for Lego Galaxy land

Park tickets

Weekly newsletter

New attraction reviews

News archive