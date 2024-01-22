Universal says good-bye to Spider-Man in Japan

That's a wrap for the one of the world's most beloved dark rides.

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man has closed at Universal Studios Japan, after a two-decade run at the Osaka theme park. The attraction was a clone of the Spider-Man ride at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure.



The USJ team says good-bye to its Spider-Man ride. Image courtesy USJ Co.

Unlike in Orlando, where Universal holds the theme park rights to select Marvel characters in perpetuity, Universal held those rights for only 20 years in Japan. With the expiration of that license, new Marvel owner Disney and Universal apparently did not complete a deal to extend it, leading to today's closure.

The termination of Universal's Marvel license in Japan now clears the way for Disney to introduce Spider-Man and other Marvel characters at Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea, should the company and its partner, Oriental Land Co., wish. Oriental Land Co. owns and operates the Tokyo Disney Resort under license from The Walt Disney Company.

Universal has not yet announced what will be replacing Spidey in Japan, which will welcome a Donkey Kong Country expansion to its Super Nintendo World land sometime this spring. For tickets to the park, please visit our partner's Universal Studios Japan tickets page.

Replies (8)