Disneyland announces plans for new Mexican restaurant

The Disneyland Resort this evening shared first-look concept art of several new locations coming to its Downtown Disney shopping and dining district.

Among the reveals, a quick service restaurant will join Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytán's Paseo, now under construction in the former Catal space. Tiendita ("little shop") will offer Mexican street food staples to complement the full-service dining at Paseo upstairs and the bar service outside at Centrico.



Images courtesy Disneyland Resort

In addition, Disneyland said that design work is underway on a new two-story, permanent home for Earl of Sandwich at Downtown Disney. The new Earl of Sandwich location will include the popular sandwich shop on the ground level, with a table service gastropub upstairs. In the meantime, a pop-up location for Earl of Sandwich will open near the Star Wars Trading Post later this year, after its temporary location in the old La Brea Bakery building closes to make way for construction of Downtown Disney's installation of Porto's Bakery.

Disney also shared concept art for the Din Tai Fung restaurant now under construction near the Disneyland Hotel for opening later this year.

The resort also released a first look at the concept art for Parkside Market, a collection of three concepts from Levy Restaurants: the Korean-themed Seoul Sister, GG's Chicken Shop, and Sip & Sonder, a coffee shop with "Caribbean inspired bites."

The market also will include a second-story bar.

