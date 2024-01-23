Disneyland, Anaheim propose $2 billion-plus development deal

The Disneyland Resort will commit to spending more than $2 billion in Anaheim over the next decade, under a new development agreement proposed today with the City of Anaheim as part of its DisneylandForward plan.
Today's proposed agreement would amend and extend the 1996 development agreement between the city and the resort that led to its late-1990s expansion. That agreement was set to expire in 2036, but the new agreement would extend the deal through 2064.
Disneyland is seeking City of Anaheim approval for its DisneylandForward proposal that would update land use agreements to allow the resort to build attractions and hotels on land now reserved for parking and other uses. [We last checked in with that proposal here: Anaheim releases Disneyland environmental impact report.]
Under today's proposed development agreement to accompany the DisneylandForward project, Disney would spend a minimum of $1.9 on new attractions, entertainment, and lodging within the first 10 years after approval. In addition, Disney would commit $45 million for street improvements in Anaheim and $40 million to acquire Magic Way (which runs south of the Pixar Pals Parking Structure), Hotel Way (a driveway into the Pumbaa Parking Lot),and part of Clementine Street that runs through the Toy Story Parking Area. These streets lie in zones that could be redesignated for attraction use under DisneylandForward.
Disney also would have to pay an additional $5 million for street improvements if it did not spend a total of at least $2.5 billion on new attractions within the first 10 years of the new agreement.
In addition, Disney would commit to spending a total of $30 million on affordable housing projects within five years, with half of that in the agreement's first year. Disney also would commit $10 million for sewer improvements along Katella Avenue and $8 million to improve city parks across Anaheim in the first year. Disney also would commit to continuing to support worker education and development programs for both its own employees as well as up to 10,000 Anaheim residents annually.
“We listened to Anaheim’s leaders and worked hard to address what is important for the city,” Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said. “We are proud that DisneylandForward will provide many important benefits directly to the residents of Anaheim.”
The development agreement also includes Disney's support for building up to three pedestrian bridges over Harbor Boulevard and up to an additional two across Disneyland Drive. The Disneyland Drive bridges could provide access from inside Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to new attractions to be built west of Disneyland Drive, on current parking lot space. In a presentation to Anaheim residents last night, Disneyland officials suggested those new attractions could include installations of the World of Frozen and Zootopia lands recently opened at Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland, respectively, as well as new lands themed to Coco and Wakanda from Marvel's "Black Panther."
City and Disney officials said in a press briefing today that the proposed Harbor bridges would not be a revival of the old Eastern Gateway proposal, which included a pedestrian bridge that would be contained within a secure zone connecting Disneyland and Disney California Adventure with a new parking garage across Harbor. Disney years ago acquired land for a proposed 17,000-space eastside parking structure serving northbound arrivals on I-5.
The officials said that the proposed Harbor bridges would allow Disneyland visitors access to the street and its businesses while also allowing them to avoid having to cross Harbor at street level, much like pedestrian bridges over Las Vegas Boulevard and other streets in Las Vegas serve visitors to that destination.
Disney and Anaheim officials said today that a city Planning Commission workshop on DisneylandForward is expected next month, with a Planning Commission vote in March. If approved, DisneylandForward and the new Development Agreement would go up for a preliminary City Council vote in April, for potential final approval in May.
I, personally, would like to see Disney do something more original with DisneylandForward. I applaud Wakanda and Coco as ideas, but wouldn’t it be nice to see Disney do another classic “land” in the vein of New Orleans Square, Mystic Point, or Mysterious Island? I wonder what Walt would’ve thought of fully IP-based lands.
Given that many of the attractions green-lit by Walt were meant as nothing more than promotional vehicles for an upcoming feature, I can't imagine he'd be horrified by it.
$2.5 billion over 10 years is to me is just a sad reminder of the endless moneypit that was "mymagic+" at Disney World where they spent more than that to put your ticket, hotel key, and fastpasses on a wristband....just to have that become obsolete due to phones a few years later.
"Disney also would have to pay an additional $5 million for street improvements if it did not spend a total of at least $2.5 billion on new attractions within the first 10 years of the new agreement."
Agreements like this remind me of LaRonde who made a similar "we will invest or be penalized" agreement with the government, which resulted in them at the last minute hastily adding a used Vekoma SLC to a park that already had a B&M invert.
Also its absolutely hilarious that their punishment if they don't live up to the agreement is $5 million in street improvements, which they will directly benefit from, and is also what they make in line two Halloween Parties.
Sounds like a deal sweet enough that the city will probably go for it without requiring them to sacrifice more of what they'd like to do to the resort. While it would cost Disney ~$100 million in projects that may not directly benefit the resort, that's just a drop in the bucket compared to the earning potential of proceeding with Disneyland Forward. Yeah, the concepts they pitched for more theme park lands aren't the most exciting, but there's no guarantee that's what they'd be going with (though it is a near guarantee it will all be IP-oriented as that's definitely the way of modern Disney).
What definition of "Affordable" are they using for "Affordable Housing"?