No more Knott's Berry Farm at the grocery store

Say good-bye to Knott's Berry Farm... at your local grocery store.

The California park isn't going anywhere, but the Knott's Berry Farm brand is going away from the jam and jelly aisle of the nation's supermarkets. The J.M. Smucker Co., which owned the retail rights to the Knott's Berry Farm brand, has discontinued that brand and is no longer selling Knott's Berry Farm products.

That does not mean that you no longer can buy a jar of Boysenberry jam to take home. Knott's Berry Farm - the theme park - continues to sell Berry Market-branded fruit products, both at the California Marketplace in Buena Park and online.

Coincidentally, the owner of Knott's Berry Farm - the theme park - is making some changes, too, as it prepares to merge with Six Flags and adopt the Six Flags name. [See Cedar Fair, Six Flags announce merger deal.] How that will affect the Knott's theme park remains to be seen.

In the meantime, however, one has to wonder if Smucker's decision means that that Knott's could start selling its Berry Market products under the Knott's Berry Farm brand. Keep following, and we'll find out.

Meanwhile, here's my video from last spring on the Knott's v. Knott's brand confusion.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)