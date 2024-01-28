New attraction spotlight: Legoland California's Dino Valley

If I'm building a theme park designed for little kids, what's the first thing I am putting in there? Dinosaurs.

The only thing that I would have loved as a kid more than a theme park land filled with friendly dinosaurs would have been a theme park land filled with dinosaurs made of Legos.

Dinosaurs’ enduring appeal among new generations of little kids has prompted Legoland California to open a new Dino Valley land this spring. To prepare, more than half a dozen Legoland Master Model Builders have created a fully animated, 11-foot-long, 672-pound Stegosaurus for the land. The model took 495 hours to create, using more than 119,000 Lego bricks.

Dino Valley replaces the park's former Explorer Island, with Legoland adding a dinosaur theme to two of its former attractions.



Dino Valley map graphic courtesy Legoland California

Duplo Little Dino Trail replaces the former Safari Trek, where four-seater vehicles will take visitors through a safari of Lego Duplo dinosaurs. Explorer River Quest takes over the former Fairy Tale Brook space, where kids and their families will go on a river expedition to see Lego dinosaurs, including a T. rex.

The land also will include the current Coastersaurus roller coaster as well as the interactive Dino Dig area.

Dino Valley is just one of two new attractions coming to Legoland California this year, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The park will open its first-ever parade, the Lego World Parade, later this year, as well. And Legoland California soon will announce plans for a new Lego Galaxy land, including its first indoor roller coaster.

For a list of other attractions coming to major theme parks around the world in 2024 and beyond, please visit our What's under construction page.

