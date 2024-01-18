Legoland California to close Fire Academy for Lego Galaxy land

It's been a tough month for fans of unique, active-play attractions in Southern California. First, Knott's Berry Farm closed its Huff and Puff. Now, Legoland California has filed plans to remove its Fun Town Police and Fire Academy attraction.

It's part of Legoland's grand plan for a new "Lego Galaxy" land in the Carlsbad park, which will include an indoor launched roller coaster. Planning documents filed with the City of Carlsbad revealed the plans, which include tearing down and relocating the park's iconic Driving School attraction to make way for Lego Galaxy.

In a game of attraction musical chairs, Driving School will move across Fun Town to the current site of the Police and Fire Academy, which will not be getting a new home in the park.



Project location map from the planning documents. Right-click to enlarge.

The planning documents detailed the new attractions that Legoland proposed to build on the current site of Driving School.

"The new attraction area will have a 'space' theme where park guests will train for space exploration, meet other intergalactic travelers, and blast off on missions into the Lego Galaxy," the planning documents said.

The land's main attraction will be an indoor roller coaster "where guests are launched out in an exploration mission into the uncharted Lego Galaxy in their own customized Lego spacecraft," according to the planning document. The coaster will be housed inside a 44-foot-tall, 32,319-square-foot building with "space port" theming. The building also will house a Lego brick building attraction and retail as well as maintenance and storage facilities. The ride will have a 1,316-square-foot, covered outdoor queue.

Lego Galaxy's second attraction will be an outdoor spinner ride. "The proposed ride has three cantilever arms which are lifted by hydraulic actuators and carry a counter rotating gyro element holding four gondolas at its end. The gondolas are designed to accommodate two riders to provide a capacity of up to 24 passengers," the planning documents said.

The land also will include a 1,755-square-foot exterior area featuring a children's play structure with an alien spaceship theme, along with an approximately 1,234-square-foot exterior toddler play area.

Lego Galaxy is planned for completion sometime in 2025, so one would expect the current Fire Academy and Driving School attractions to be closing relatively soon to make way for that construction. We will await official word from the park on that, as well as project timelines.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)