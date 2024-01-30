SeaWorld’s corporate parent changes its name

SeaWorld Entertainment this morning announced that it is changing its corporate name to United Parks & Resorts.

"Our new company name, United Parks & Resorts Inc., better reflects that we have been, and will continue to be, a diverse collection of park brands and experiences. Each of our iconic parks, including the four SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, will continue to operate under the same names our guests know and love. What also remains unchanged is our deep commitment to creating experiences that matter for our guests and inspiring them to help protect animals and the wild wonders of the world," CEO Marc Swanson said.

The name change, which takes effect February 12, gives the company the initialism UPR, which coincidentally had been the initials of Universal’s theme park segment, before it changed its name from Universal Parks and Resorts to Universal Destinations and Experiences (UDX).

The new United Parks includes the SeaWorld parks in San Diego, San Antonio and Orlando, Busch Gardens in Tampa and Williamsburg, Va., Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa. and San Diego, Discovery Cove in Orlando, plus the Aquatica water parks in Orlando and San Antonio, Adventure Island in Tampa and Water Country USA in Williamsburg. The company also licenses SeaWorld Yas Island to Miral in Abu Dhabi.

