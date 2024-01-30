Universal confirms Epic Universe details

Epic Universe theme park.Universal Orlando this morning officially confirmed a ton of details about its upcoming
We've known a lot of these names already, thanks to Universal's trademark applications. (You can see the full line-up on our Epic Universe page, linked above.) But Universal today also shared some concept art and videos for the park.
One is a flythough video for the park's central land, Celestial Park.
"In our story, Chronos is this giant machine used to harness the energy of the Universe that powers all of Celestial Park, allowing us to open the portals to other worlds," Adam Rivest, Universal Creative executive producer for Celestial Park, said.
I'll be updating throughout the day with more details from Universal. Epic Universe opens in 2025.
* * *
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.
I really thought Universal might hold off on this until later this summer, but I guess they wanted to take advantage of this slow period in theme park news. I wouldn't be surprised if they run a Super Bowl ad and start running teasers during EPL coverage on NBC/USA/Peacock in the coming months.
I find the architectural choices in Celestial Park very interesting, a mix of Victorian Steam-punk with classic Mediterranean/Atlantean along with some Verne-esque sci-fi style. It's very European, but still fantastical, and very unlike any current American theme park. Obviously, the most interesting reveal here is the clear use of portals to get into each themed land. This has long been rumored for Epic Universe, but what still has yet to be answered is whether Universal will utilize tiered admission or reservations to enter each of the individual lands. Universal really put guests on tilt when they forced people to buy park hopper tickets to ride the Hogwart's Express, so they would be pushing the envelope even further by creating tiered admissions or reservations that would limit what portals guests could go through and when they could enter. We don't yet see whether the individual lands are interconnected (only see portals from Celestial Park), but given these deliberate choke points, Universal could force guests to scan tickets in order to enter each of the themed lands. I don't see why you would design these portals like this if you weren't going to somehow limit entry, so we'll have to see what's in store.
I guess the biggest downer of this announcement is that we're still nearly a year and a half away from the park's opening, such a tease.
Also, when did Spielberg get an official title (Creative Consultant) within the Universal Destinations and Experiences division??? I suppose it's like an EP credit on a movie, but still, that's a massive get for this park, especially since he's not connected directly to any of the IPs being used in this park (Dreamworks did HtTYD, but he's not even credited as a producer on that series). Spielberg was the driving force behind USF, so it's notable to see him directly involved with Epic Universe despite not contributing any IP.
@Russel
My understanding is the portals are, in part, to allow for the "open hub" concept that was talked about many years ago. This gives Universal the ability to allow paying guests into portals while free guests (who would enter in the evening) are sequestered to Celestial Park. This is part of the reason facial recognition technology (widely used at Universal Beijing) has been a big(ish) talking point around this park.
Now, I think that's also a very bad idea, but we'll see what happens.
The lands are not inter-connected, the only way to access them is via the portals. I still doubt they end up tiering the lands or anything like that, but I wouldn't put it past them. I do think the Celestial Park-as-Citywalk idea is very much in play.
The leading rumor on the Harry Potter ride is a next-gen SCOOP vehicle attraction themed to the enchanted elevators that can move side-to-side as well as up and down. Supposedly this will have more practical effects than the two existing SCOOP rides in Orlando, more like the Jurassic Park ride in Beijing, but with an additional motion component to match the theme. Umbridge will be the main villain. I think it has a chance to be the park's second-best attraction after Starfall Racers, though I'm also very excited for the KUKA-arm Haunted Mansion For Adults coming to Dark Universe.
@Jacob - That's kind of my point that if there is going to be any sort of limit on where and when guests can go within Epic Universe, it's going to be a massive change, and not necessarily for the better. Whether they use facial recognition or not isn't an issue for me, it's the inability of guests to roam freely within the park itself. I understand the need and desire for better crowd control and flow to avoid the issues that have occurred with PtWoA, WWoHP, and Galaxy's Edge, but I'm not sure how guests will adapt to being told when they can visit individual lands/rides. Disney has gotten so much backlash on Genie/Genie+ (and FP/FP+/MaxPass before that), I just don't see how Universal would want to apply a similar system, particularly if they're going to charge guests based on the number of lands they want to visit in a given day. There were some stories when Volcano Bay opened analyzing how Tapu Tapu could be applied to a "real" theme park, and while Universal could use Starfall Racers, Constellation Carousel, and the splash pad like the wave pool and TeAwa (raging river) are used at Volcano Bay, I still think there will be issues and frustration from guests not wanting to sit around and wait for their opportunity to enter the themed lands.
However, I think the biggest fear for me is that Universal creates a tiered admission system for this park that limits the number of lands you can enter on a given day (increasing price depending on how many lands you want to visit in a day), essentially eliminating any spontaneity in your visit and preventing guests from adjusting their itinerary based on crowds/lines unless you pay up the nose for a top tier/all-access ticket. Again, I can see the advantages for Universal in controlling crowds and optimizing revenue, but it seems like a step backwards in the theme park experience to limit guest freedom within the park.
I wonder if the Portal thing could be used to have progressive closing times. Rather than the entire park closing at 6pm (like IOA and USF do at quiet times of year), they could close lands at different times, keeping some (or even just the Celestial Park) open later, but reducing their staffing costs and allowing end-of-day stuff to start earlier on the closed lands?
Spielberg has had a title with the parks for quite a while. Reportedly, he gets a cut of every ticket sold.
For people who want more information, a quick youtube search will turn up drone fly-throughs that are updated weekly and detail EVERYTHING in the park. Unfortunately most of the IP isn't for me, but the rides and theming are amazing and will definitely set the bar once it opens.
The portal as a separate cost of entry point is very intriguing to me. It’s almost like the Epcot after four pass on steroids. Could you buy an annual pass for just one portal for example? If you bought admission to a portal, would you be allowed admission for the entire day? There are definite pros I can see to this theory, but also many cons as well,
some of which have already been brought forth. And if celestial Park is indeed available as a free walkable area to the general public, then what better way to entice people to come to your parks by having them that much closer to lands that they aren’t able to enter? I imagine if something like the lost continent area at IoA was a free walkable area but then once you got to the entrance archway at H:WoHp you can go to further, unless you bought a ticket…
I don't see a tiered system being implemented. How would that translate to us passholders ? Why should I as a premier passholder get to visit more areas than someone on a lower tier? That is just not right, or fair.
As long as I get early access, I'll be happy.
Still gotta work out how I'm going to be there on opening day ... LOL. Hell on earth won't even come close
I concur with Russell. This seems like a VERY EARLY drop. When TPI reported that the company had experienced "lower revenue at Universal Orlando" during the final three months of 2023, Russell noted "You have to wonder if the lower revenue in Orlando is a result of guests holding off or reducing trips in anticipation of Epic Universe".
I mean, the video is astounding, and the park will certainly be counted among the best ever built. But will this sort of promotion cause vacationers to put-off a Central Florida vacation until mid/late 2025? This seems like a viable concern since USF and IOA have no major attractions scheduled to open before the new park begins its operation.
And make no mistake, the prospect of that scenario should make Disney worry as well.
from what i understand, guest tickets will be scanned at the main turnstiles utilizing the facial recognition that is currently in use at IOA and USF. Since the guest face will now be "in the system", they can move freely about and into any of the 4 land portals at will. For those guests who just want to enter Celestial Park, they will not have a facial recognition and therefore, cannot enter the portals. now it remains to be seen how it will all work and i'm sure there will be bugs to be worked out.
I had been waiting to see if there would be a tiered system but I do NOT think we will be getting an open hub specifically because they've put a rollercoaster in it. Can't imagine them offering that for free and it seems like a lot of work to scan tickets at the entrance to an attraction. I guess they could find other ways to tier it besides a fully publicly accessible hub but it's looking less likely than ever
@makorider/fattyackin - Again, it's all just speculation at this point, but I could definitely see a system that would limit the number of lands guests can visit in a single day (base ticket gets you into Celestial Park and 2 other lands with additional tiers to enter the 2 other lands for additional cost). This would more or less encourage guests to make Epic Universe a 2-day park, which gets UO visits up to a full week that Woodbury mentioned in the video (5 days for the current parks, resorts, and CityWalk).
Even if you're an AP, passes could be tiered in a way that would limit the number of lands you can enter each day you visit (value APs could get through 2 portals, while the top tier AP would have no daily restrictions but at a higher price point). Who knows if they actually would do this, but I can't see any other reason why they would create the portals. However, I highly doubt they would make admissions/passes specific to individual IP (buying a Harry Potter only ticket/pass), that would be taking this concept too far.
Next up, on-ride tiered admission!!! Starchaser climbs initial lift hill then pauses for lower-tiered passengers to disembark and head back down the stairs (with an added exit bonus upcharge of taking the Super Happy Fun Slide down instead of the stairs)
… maybe I needn’t to be giving them any ideas lol
It looks great but the cynic in me burned so many times before by epic theme park announcements that never comes true will hold off until it opens.
Looks amazing and I can't wait to visit this place. I really hope that the front gate works like any other theme park. I'm not a fan of potentially having non paying guests in the hub. If they do that it will make the hub Disney level busy and totally unenjoyable.
I wonder when they will announce UOAP upgrades to include Epic and how much more it will be. Also curious when we can book VIP tours!
I am tagging along with my wife to her conference next January and I am hoping that Epic Universe based attendance softness will lead to some aggressive discounting. The summer before Potter we spend 5 nights at Universal Orlando and benefited from some amazing deals, including $146 per night at the Royal Pacific Hotel and a free 7 night multi park ticket via the Super Bowl promotion.
>>fattyackin
>>Next up, on-ride tiered admission!!!
Don't laugh, but the theatre used to give you a discount if you skipped act 1....
@chad H:
So if we skip the Rey / BB-8 and shuttle attack portion of RotR maybe we can get cheaper ILL’s? I’m in! Not that I dislike them or anything, but savings are savings…
@francis 24 .... as a UOAP, I'm budgeting for a $300-$350 a year increase for my premier pass. It went up significantly last year, so hopefully that was an increase to soften the blow for the Epic addition ??
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Concept art looks beautiful. Everything looks very open and green. Like if Naboo from Star Wars had a theme park. Very intrigued to learn more about all of the rides, especially what Dark Universe might have in store for us.
Also, geeking out about the possibilities of the HP:MoM ride. Could the story involve a Time Turner?