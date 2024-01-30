Universal confirms Epic Universe details

Universal Orlando this morning officially confirmed a ton of details about its upcoming Epic Universe theme park.

We've known a lot of these names already, thanks to Universal's trademark applications. (You can see the full line-up on our Epic Universe page, linked above.) But Universal today also shared some concept art and videos for the park.

One is a flythough video for the park's central land, Celestial Park.

"In our story, Chronos is this giant machine used to harness the energy of the Universe that powers all of Celestial Park, allowing us to open the portals to other worlds," Adam Rivest, Universal Creative executive producer for Celestial Park, said.

I'll be updating throughout the day with more details from Universal. Epic Universe opens in 2025.

