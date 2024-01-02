First look at Disneyland's Pixar Fest centerpiece

Disneyland is teasing its biggest festival of the year with a first look at the event's in-park icon.

Pixar Fest kicks off April 26 and continues through August 4 at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure this year. By the number of dates, it will be the biggest festival of the year at the Disneyland Resort. Today, Disney shared concept art of the Pixar Fest sculpture that it will install at the intersection of Town Square and Main Street USA in Disneyland.



Concept image courtesy Disneyland

Disney chose not to go with the iconic Pixar Ball that it has used perviously to signifying Pixar-themed events and locations in the parks. Instead, visitors will get this new, stylized look at several Pixar characters when entering Disneyland during the event.

In addition to character meets, special merchandise and food that will be announced later, Pixar Fest will include the debut of an all-new parade at Disney California Adventure, called Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!, as well as the return of a plussed version of the Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular at Disneyland.



(Here is the original version, from its 2018 debut)

Disneyland's 2024 festival line-up begins in just three weeks, with the opening of Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure, which runs January 23 through February 18. The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival follows on March 1 through April 22, while over at Disneyland, Season of the Force returns April 5 through June 2. During that event, we will get the debut of the new Ahsoka adventure on Tomorrowland's Star Tours ride, as well as new Star Wars-themed musical accompaniment for Disneyland's fireworks, when seen from Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.

If you are considering a visit to the resort for any of these events, our ticket partner is offering one-park Disneyland kids' tickets for as low as $48 - plus discounts on other tickets - on its Disneyland Resort tickets page, so please check that out and support Theme Park Insider in the process.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)