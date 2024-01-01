Why Islands of Adventure is the world's best theme park

Theme Park Insider readers once again have ranked Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure as the world's best theme park. Islands of Adventure topped the year-end reader surveys that determined the winners of this year's Theme Park Insider Awards, announced this morning.

Islands has won Theme Park Insider's top award nine times since the Theme Park Insider awards started in 2002. Looking at readers' rankings for top attractions and top roller coasters, and it's easy to see the park's appeal, with three of the top five attractions in our reader survey and two of the top three roller coasters.

Universal Orlando's second gate opened in 1999, setting a new standard for theming in park lands - one that the park raised again in 2010 with the opening of Universal's first The Wizarding World of Harry Potter land. With multiple affordable, well-themed hotels within walking distance and a relatively hassle-free experience for visiting, Universal Orlando has become the primary Orlando destination for many theme park fans who looking for an alternative to Walt Disney World.

But make no mistake, Islands of Adventure is no budget alternative to anything. It is an industry leader in theming, storytelling, and thrills, making it once again the top choice worldwide for Theme Park Insider readers.

Other parks in Theme Park Insider readers Top 10 this year include:

Disneyland

Tokyo DisneySea

Universal Studios Florida

Disney's Animal Kingdom

EPCOT

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Efteling

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Cedar Point

You can see updated visitors guides for these and other major theme parks around the world at themeparkinsider.com/reviews.

More 2024 Theme Park Insider Award winners:

