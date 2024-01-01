Why Islands of Adventure is the world's best theme park

Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure as the world's best theme park. Islands of Adventure topped the year-end reader surveys that determined the winners of this year's Theme Park Insider Awards, announced this morning.Theme Park Insider readers once again have ranked
Islands has won Theme Park Insider's top award nine times since the Theme Park Insider awards started in 2002. Looking at readers' rankings for top attractions and top roller coasters, and it's easy to see the park's appeal, with three of the top five attractions in our reader survey and two of the top three roller coasters.
Universal Orlando's second gate opened in 1999, setting a new standard for theming in park lands - one that the park raised again in 2010 with the opening of Universal's first The Wizarding World of Harry Potter land. With multiple affordable, well-themed hotels within walking distance and a relatively hassle-free experience for visiting, Universal Orlando has become the primary Orlando destination for many theme park fans who looking for an alternative to Walt Disney World.
But make no mistake, Islands of Adventure is no budget alternative to anything. It is an industry leader in theming, storytelling, and thrills, making it once again the top choice worldwide for Theme Park Insider readers.
Other parks in Theme Park Insider readers Top 10 this year include:
More 2024 Theme Park Insider Award winners:
IOA has long been a very top-heavy park. But those heavies are true heavyweights, hence the enduring popularity. Kong is a dud IMO outside of a stellar queue and awesome repurposing and refreshment of the giant AA Kong torso, Suess Landing could use some love and the old Lost Continent isn’t long for this world, but the rest of the park is superlative in its attraction offerings. My favorite way to experience IOA is on a slower day with a multi-park pass so you can board the Hogwarts Express. If you are staying at a premier resort and have an Express Pass you can knock out almost all of the must-do’s at both parks in one day. Very excited to see what lies behind the curtains when Epic Universe is unveiled.
I may have never been to Tokyo Disney, but I am willing to bet that the only reason neither of those parks are the winner is because there is most readers here also never went :p
Still, Spider-Man is an all timer, and a good reason for Universal to keep the Marvel theme park rights in perpetuity.
I really love IOA. The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man might still be my favorite ride of all time. Hagrid’s MCMA and Velocicoaster are incredible additions to what was already a stellar lineup. That having been said, some areas of this park need some serious TLC. Cat in the Hat is plagued with lots of nonworking and very dated effects, and they really need new ride vehicles and a different restraint system to restore the spinning sequences. Also, for a world-class park, they are sorely lacking in shows. I wish they would demolish/repurpose Toon amphitheater and give us something as good as Matt Hoffman’s Aggrocircus was. Anyways, I doubt any of that is happening until after Epic Universe opens.