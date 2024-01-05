Disneyland sets World of Color return date

Disneyland today announced the reopening date for one of its nighttime spectaculars.

World of Color - One will return to Disney California Adventure starting Friday, January 19. Inspired by The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary last year, the latest iteration of World of Color "tells the powerful story of how a single action – like a drop of water – creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change," according to Disney's backstory.

Here is my review of the show from its debut at the park last January, along with the video of that performance.

The "Hurry Home – A Lunar New Year Celebration" preshow will perform on the Paradise Park lagoon before World of Color - One during Disney California Adventure's Lunar New Year celebration, which runs January 23 through February 18 this year. For a variety of discounts on tickets to the parks, please visit our partner's Disneyland tickets page and help support this site.

