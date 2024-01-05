Disney commissions more New Orleans art for its iconic flume rides

Walt Disney World is showing off its latest art piece for its upcoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride.

Disney has been commissioning New Orleans-based artists to create works for and inspired by its "The Princess and the Frog"-themed reimagining of the former Splash Mountain flume ride. [You can read more about all this in Here's how Disney is cooking up the story for Tiana's Bayou Adventure.] The latest to be installed is a custom handcrafted weathervane by Master Blacksmith Darryl Reeves, whose work can be found throughout New Orleans.



Walt Disney Imagineers installed the weathervane in the Magic Kingdom. Photo courtesy Walt Disney World

Disney today also released a video showing the installation and introducing Reeves and Master Apprentice Karina Roca, who explain their work on the project.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is now under construction on the former Splash Mountains at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland in California. The new attraction is slated to open late this year on both coasts, though Disney has not yet announced specific opening dates.

* * *

