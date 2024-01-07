New attraction spotlight: Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point

Kicking off the new year, let's look at some of the most anticipated new attractions of 2024. First up, the biggest "new" coaster of the year.

In 2003, Cedar Point captured records for the world's tallest and fastest roller coaster when it opened Top Thrill Dragster, an Intamin Accelerator coaster with the absurd stats of a 120 mph launch sending riders up a 420-foot Top Hat hill. Dragster thrilled fans for almost two decades, until a 2021 accident that seriously injured a woman waiting in the ride's queue prompted a rethink of what had become an ongoing maintenance challenge for the park.

The result? A reimagining of the Top Thrill experience, calling upon Zamperla to add a spike tower to the ride's track, transforming the old Dragster into a new three-launch ride - Top Thrill 2.

Instead of launching from the station to 120 mph, Top Thrill 2 will send riders forward at a much more manageable 74 mph. That won't get them up the 420-foot Top Hat, so every ride will get a rollback to the station, where a 101 mph reverse launch up the new spike tower, from where riders will drop back again to the station for the third launch, now up to 120 mph for that trip up and over the Top Hat.

Cedar Point has posted a multi-part video series about the transformation of the ride.

Cedar Point opens for its 2024 season in May.

