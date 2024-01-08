Kings Island reveals top ridership numbers for 2023

Kings Island is delivering a little new year's gift for data geeks. The park today revealed some 2023 ridership numbers for its most popular attractions.
Most parks do not publicly confirm their attendance or ridership numbers, even though that data is pretty easy to estimate by observing park operations. Typically, the only time you see a park confirming any ridership data is when an attraction hits some big milestone, such as its one millionth visitor or something like that. So it's refreshing to see Kings Island be a bit more open and transparent with its fans.
The Cincinnati-area park said that its most popular attraction last year was its most recent big coaster - Orion. The Bolliger & Mabillard Hyper delivered more than 1.5 million rides in 2023, Kings Island reported.
Five other coasters delivered more than 1 million rides in 2023:
In addition, Kings Island said that Boo Blasters on Boo Hill was its top non-coster attraction, with just shy of 900,000 rides on that Sally Dark Rides interactive Ghost Blasters attraction.
All-time, the park's Philadelphia Toboggan wooden racing coasters, The Racer, has given the most rides in the park's history, with more than 110 million total rides since its opening with the park in 1972. The Beast and the park's K.I. & Miami Valley Railroad have given more than 50 million rides each during their time in the park, as well.
Meanwhile, Theme Park Insider readers ranked Banshee as their favorite Kings Island coaster last year. You can see the coaster rankings from our year-end reader surveys on our Visitors Guide to Kings Island.
I always love it when parks release data like this, and am glad to see more and more joining the bandwagon. It not only gives an idea of what real world throughput is on a major roller coaster, but also shows which attractions both draw in the guests and have the capacity to handle them without creating extreme lines.
As to Tim's comment above, I think the big difference is that Kings Island runs three trains on pretty much all their coasters (unless the ride cannot operate with three trains), while Kings Dominion rarely runs more than two even if the ride can handle it.
Kings Dominion posted its top three coasters on the park's social media channels:
1. Dominator - 611,873
2. Twisted Timbers - 585,233
3. Racer 75 - 509,094
Interesting to see that the rider count on Kings Island's most ridden coaster is more than double that of Kings Dominion's.