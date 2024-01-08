Disney debuts its newest nighttime spectacular in Paris

Disney's latest nighttime spectacular premiered tonight in Paris.

The Disney Electrical Sky Parade pays tribute to the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade with a drone show over Disneyland Paris' Sleeping Beauty Castle. It's the kickoff for the Disney Symphony of Colors festival at the park this year, which also will feature a new daytime show.

Up to 500 drones fly across the Disneyland Paris sky for each scene in the new production. The drones form the shapes of floats from the Main Street Electrical Parade, accompanied by a soundtrack inspired by the "electro-syntho-magnetic" musical sounds of the original parade, which first opened at Disneyland in California in 1972.

Among the drones are some with a fire-trailing pyrotechnic effect, as seen in the Peter Pan scene. Projections on the castle and water fountains help complete the visual effects.



The production follows previous Disneyland Paris drone shows, including Disney D-Light and Avengers: Power the Night. Disney Electrical Sky Parade will continue through September 30 this year. Here's a video of the show:

