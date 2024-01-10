Another Downtown Disney restaurant prepares to close

It's almost time to say goodbye to another Downtown Disney restaurant.

Patina Restaurant Group announced today that March 31 will be the final day for its Tortilla Jo's restaurant in the Disneyland Resort's shopping and dining district. While the table-service restaurant will close at the end of March, the adjacent Taqueria by Tortilla Jo's counter-service restaurant will remain open until April 13.

Later this year, Patina Restaurant Group will open a new Downtown Disney restaurant focused on Mexican cuisine, with the debut of Paseo, from Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytán.

Paseo is going into the former Catal space in the heart of the Downtown Disney district, however. There's no official word yet confirming what will be replacing Tortilla Jo's.

