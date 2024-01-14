New attraction spotlight: Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando will try to correct one of its most notorious flops with a new Antarctic-themed roller coaster ride this year.

When Universal Orlando rocked the theme park industry with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2010, everyone else in the business knew that they needed to react. Especially SeaWorld Orlando, which Universal was surpassing as the clear top alternative to Walt Disney World in the Orlando market. The park's response? Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin, a 2013 trackless motion base dark ride that promised a fresh, thrilling perspective on SeaWorld's penguin colony.

But the ride felt more like a spin through a lava lamp than a breathtaking visit into a penguin colony. Yes, there was an unobstructed view of the penguins after you exited the ride, but no windows separating you from the penguins meant that you had to brave their subzero cold. Few bothered, as they raced to return to the Orlando sunshine. The ride flopped, and never reopened after the pandemic lockdown.

Penguins remain wildly popular, however, so SeaWorld is trying again to provide a ride experience to complement its penguin habitat. In keeping with the company's recent attraction strategy, Orlando's new penguin ride will be a roller coaster. Penguin Trek, a Bolliger & Mabillard family launch coaster, will open later this year.

With a top speed of 43 mph and more than 3,000 feet of track, SeaWorld is theming this ride to a snowmobile trek, just as it did with sister park SeaWorld San Diego's Arctic Rescue, which opened last June. But Orlando's coaster will get traditional seating rather than the straddle seats found on San Diego's Intamin coaster.

Still, like in San Diego, Penguin Trek will begin indoors briefly before launching outdoors for the majority of the ride. Penguin Trek will have a 42-inch minimum height, with a 77-inch maximum height when it opens as the park's eighth coaster. Keep following for more details as we approach the ride's opening.

