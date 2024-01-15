Shanghai Disneyland shares first image of its new hotel

Let's catch up on a piece of news from last month's Zootopia opening at Shanghai Disneyland. Disney Experiences has shared a concept image for Shanghai Disney Resort's third hotel, now under construction.

Codenamed "Project Triangle," the as-yet-unnamed hotel is rising on the shore of Wishing Star Lake. The Art Nouveau-inspired deluxe hotel will have 400 guest rooms, making it the smallest of the resort's hotels. The Shanghai Disneyland Hotel has 420 rooms, while the Toy Story Hotel has 795.



Concept image courtesy Disney

"This is going to be gorgeous," Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro said when introducing the concept art in Shanghai last month. "I think what this tells us is we are inspired by what we see here in Shanghai. I think the future is incredibly bright for Shanghai Disney Resort."

