Groot joins the party at Walt Disney World's annual flower festival

Well, that seemed an obvious choice, didn't it?

Walt Disney World today announced more details about its upcoming EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Leading the news, Disney will be adding a new character topiary outside the park's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction. And, of course, it will be the Guardian most obvious to express in topiary form - Groot.



Concept image courtesy Walt Disney World

The flora colossus, as Disney calls the Vin Diesel-voiced character from the popular Marvel films, will be joined this year by new topiaries depicting characters from this year's "Wish" film at the EPCOT entrance and topiaries of Miguel and Dante from "Coco" in the Mexico pavilion.

This year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will run for 90 days, starting February 28 and continuing through May 27. The festival's Garden Rocks concert series also will return this year, with dining packages that include reserved concert seating going on sale February 6. The full line-up and package pricing will be announced later.

