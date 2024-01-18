It's time to take flight, with new and returning attractions

It's time for another round-up of theme park news releases. This week, we have notes from Triotech, Liseberg, Motiongate Dubai, Flyover by Pursuit, and one that must be seen to be believed from Six Flags.

Flyover Chicago will debut March 1 on Navy Pier. The fourth installation of the Flyover flying theater franchise will feature Chicago landmarks including North Ave Beach, Lake Shore Drive, and the Chicago Theatre, which the show will fly through. Flyover used drones as well as helicopter-based aerial cinematography to capture the immersive imagery for the film.

"Through this immersive storytelling experience, we wanted to capture the rich diversity of Chicagoans, their resiliency and the vibrant neighborhoods that weave the fabric of such an exceptional city," Flyover Attractions COO and Executive Producer Lisa Adams said. "Chicago's flying journey will ultimately engage and entertain viewers with a thrilling immersive urban experience that pushes the boundaries of escape."

Tickets start at $24 for adults and are available now via the Flyover website.



Illuminate at Motiongate Dubai. Image courtesy Motiongate Dubai

Motiongate Dubai has brought back the Illuminate show to its Hollywood Theatre, now through March 10. The live show features acrobatics, choreography, and visual effects. Illuminate plays every day except Mondays in the park's theater. Park tickets are available via our partner's Motiongate Dubai ticket page.

Swedish amusement park Liseberg has begun filling the pools for its new water park, Liseberg Oceana Water World. Set to open this summer, the 3.5-acre Oceana will offer a total of 14 water attractions, including a water playground, a wave pool, a year-round outdoor family river, and an adventure pool for children. The park's four signature attractions, from White Water, will be:

Rex : Scandinavia's first Masterblaster, with a model-record 13-meter drop. The entire slide is 198 meters long.

: Scandinavia's first Masterblaster, with a model-record 13-meter drop. The entire slide is 198 meters long. Abyss : Europe's first six-person Abyss, with a funnel diameter over 22 meters.

: Europe's first six-person Abyss, with a funnel diameter over 22 meters. Serpent : Europe's first double Constrictor/Rattler will be 16 meters high and 177 meters long.

: Europe's first double Constrictor/Rattler will be 16 meters high and 177 meters long. Hydra: Europe's first six-person Constrictor/Boomerango will be 28 meters high and 230 meters long.

An official opening date will be announced in spring.



The Deep Explorer at Malta National Aquarium. Photo courtesy Triotech

Triotech has announced the opening of its Dynamic Explorer attraction at the Malta National Aquarium. Called "The Deep Explorer," the attraction uses motion systems and special effects to simulate a trip deep into the ocean, where they might just find an ocean resident to interrupt their visit.



"This cutting-edge attraction aligns seamlessly with our mission to inspire a deeper understanding and appreciation for marine life," Malta National Aquarium Director of Sales and Marketing Mark Pace said. "The collaboration with Triotech has resulted in an immersive journey that goes beyond entertainment, offering our visitors an enriching experience that fosters awareness and respect for the wonders of the ocean."

Finally, Six Flags sent out a press release today entitled "Six Flags Launches Largest Digital Alliance in Theme Park Industry" that just has to be read in its entirety to be fully appreciated. I have posted it on the TPI Discussion Forum for you: Corporate buzzword bingo from Six Flags.

