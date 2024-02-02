Vote now to help pick the world's best theme park attractions

You no longer have to wait until December to vote on the world's best attractions here at Theme Park Insider.

Starting today, voting for the world's best attractions, roller coasters, and theme parks will be open here year-round. And in the weeks ahead, we will be opening votes in other categories, as well. You can find links to our ranking pages on themeparkinsider.com/vote.

If you voted in our most recent annual ranking surveys, you will find your ballot pages pre-populated with your votes from December. If you want to make a change, go ahead. Otherwise, just leave your vote to stand as is. There will be a cut-off date in December on which we will tally all the votes and use them to determine our annual rankings and awards. (We'll let you know when that's coming.)

By keeping the voting open all year, we hope to encourage more Theme Park Insider readers to participate, and to make participation easier. So when you ride something new and decide you want to make a change to your personal rankings, you don't have to wait until the year of the year to submit that to us.

Again, we will be adding more categories in the weeks ahead, leading up to the opening of voting for 2024's best new attraction, sometime this fall. (Hey, we need to wait for more attractions to open first.)

You must be registered with Theme Park Insider to vote, but that's free and takes just a moment. Hit the "Register" link at the top of the page to start that.

When you are ready to rank, follow the links over at themeparkinsider.com/vote. And thank you for participating. Your input helps us to offer more informed recommendations for theme park fans from around the world.

