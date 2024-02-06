Bay Area, Kansas City theme parks bet on Super Bowl outcome

It's Super Bowl week, and it's another year when the two teams represent cities that are also home to theme parks from the same company.

That means it is once again time for theme park fans to watch two parks make some silly bet on the outcome of the big game. With the San Francisco 49ers again playing the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL title, it's Cedar Fair's World of Fun placing a wager with sister park California's Great America.

World of Fun might stand just 10 miles up I-435 from the Chiefs' home field, but California's Great America shares a parking lot with the 49ers' stadium.

Back in 2020, World of Fun challenged its California sibling to fly a Chiefs flag if the Kansas City team won the Super Bowl, which it did. This time, naming rights for a coaster are the prize. The park from the winning city gets to rename a coaster at the park with the losing team for its opening weekend.

Here we go again! @CAGreatAmerica we love a good rematch this time of year. If we win, you rename a coaster of our choice on your opening weekend. We sent a little care package for you. See you Sunday! ?? pic.twitter.com/C4iOVBt0eY — Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) February 6, 2024 @worldsoffun, we meet again! Losing park renames one of their coasters to whatever the winning park chooses. Let the game and coaster rivalry begin! ???? pic.twitter.com/vsHYTcY1B1 — California's Great America (@CAGreatAmerica) February 6, 2024

If the Chiefs win again, past history might dictate the change. In 2019, Worlds of Fun renamed its Patriot coaster "Patrick" after the Chiefs' quarterback, during the week leading up to the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots. Since California's Great America also has a coaster named Patriot, I suspect that might be Worlds of Fun's target this year.

On the flip side, I don't know - Boomerang becomes "Brock"? Prowler becomes "Purdy"? We'll see.

