Legoland Florida sets opening date for new Ferrari attraction

Legoland Florida has set March 8 as the official opening date for its newest attraction - Lego Ferrari Build & Race.

Like its predecessor at Legoland California, Florida's installation of Lego Ferrari Build & Race will enable fans to build their a Lego Ferrari race car, which they can then test on three different tracks before taking it over to the Virtual Race Zone to be scanned and "raced" in digital form on on a Formula 1-style testing track.



Photos courtesy Legoland Florida

Racers then can pose with a Lego trophy in the attraction's podium celebration photo op.

Lego Ferrari Build & Race opens March 8 at the Winter Haven, Florida theme park. For tickets, please visit our partner's Legoland Florida tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)