Happy birthday to Disney California Adventure

Disney California Adventure is celebrating its 23rd birthday. The Disneyland Resort's second theme park opened officially on February 8, 2001.

Today, DCA has come a long way with fans from its poorly-received debut. A 2012 makeover introduced Cars Land and Buena Vista Street. In 2018, the former Paradise Pier became Pixar Pier. And in 2021, Avengers Campus introduced a fully Marvel-themed land to a Disney theme park for the first time.

Disney California Adventure also has become the Disneyland Resort's go-to location for festivals. Lunar New Year continues through February 18, before Anaheim Ducks Days takes over the park on February 22 and 23. Then, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival runs from March 1 to April 22. After that, there's just a few days off then before Pixar Fest returns to DCA - and the entire resort - starting April 26 and continuing through August 4.

For more, you can find our reader ratings and advice for visiting over on our Visitors Guide to Disney California Adventure.

Radiator Springs Racers is our top pick among the attractions at Disney California Adventure

For a variety of discounts on admission, including deals for Southern California residents, please see our partner's Disneyland Resort theme park tickets page.

And to keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)