Vekoma unveils new coaster design with multiple paths

Vekoma is sharing new details today about a unique new track design for the roller coaster industry.

Jungle Rush will anchor the new Rivertown land at Australia's Dreamworld when it opens later this year. The AU$35 million "family-thrill" coaster will be Vekoma's first switchback coaster, "with the ride design supporting multiple different cycle paths," the manufacturer said.



Concept art courtesy Dreamworld

Coaster designers have done much over the years to encourage re-rides on their creations, but a varying ride path has remained one of the top innovations of many fans' wish lists. With its switchback coaster, Vekoma now is promising to deliver one of fans' most-wanted ride elements.

Dreamworld also is sharing some concept art for the surrounding Rivertown land, which also will include Murrissippi Motors, the park's rethemed and relocated Vintage Car Adventure, which will travel through the jungle surrounding Rivertown.

"The ex-military Caribou dual-engine propellor plane has crashed into the jungle. Could this be the start of Rivertown's story? Stay tuned to find out!" the park said today in a social media post.

