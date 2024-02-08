Here's how to watch the Great Theme Park Solar Eclipse

Want a prime viewing spot for the Great Theme Park Solar Eclipse of 2024? Cedar Point has an offer for you.

Cedar Point is now selling tickets to its "Total Eclipse of the Point" event on April 8. On that day, a total solar eclipse will pass across North America, with several theme parks in its path.

In addition to Cedar Point, the eclipse's path of totality will pass over Holiday World in southern Indiana and Six Flags Over Texas in the Dallas/Forth Worth area. Six Flags Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld San Antonio also will be right on the edge of totality.

Cedar Point's season does not start until May, but the park will open early for one day to accommodate fans who want to see this once in a lifetime event on the Point. Tickets start at $99 plus tax for parking and admission, which includes select rides on The Boardwalk and Kiddy Kingdom and eclipse viewing glasses. (PSA: Never look directly at the sun, even during an eclipse.)

If you want to spend more, $120 plus tax gets you in and adds a meal voucher at the Grand Pavilion Restaurant & Bar. The top ticket - literally - runs $199 plus tax and gets you additional admission to 30-minute VIP experience including views from atop Valravn.

Tickets are available on Cedar Point's website.

As for the other parks, only Six Flags Fiesta Texas has announced that it will be open on the day of the eclipse. For those visiting on that day, the park is offering upcharge viewing packages starting at $10 on its website.

