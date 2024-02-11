Theme park fans to get a new 'Wizard of Oz' land this year

We are getting some new details about the "world-first" new Wizard of Oz land coming this year to Warner Bros. Movie World on Australia's Gold Coast.
The Wizard of Oz land will include two new family roller coasters, as well as thematic elements in the land, including "projection mapping, stunning sculptures, and facades as you as you follow The Yellow Brick Road."
The park has released the names of the new roller coasters, which you can see in the concept art above:
Warner Bros. Movie World today also enlisted Dorothy Gale and her Yellow Brick Road companions to provide a construction update on the land.
The park has not yet released an opening date for its Wizard of Oz land, save to say that it will be this year.
