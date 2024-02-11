Falling tree injures roller coaster riders

A falling tree injured 14 riders on a roller coaster in Spain this morning.

The accident happened on Tomahawk, a CCI family wooden coaster in PortAventura park. Five people were hospitalized, with two suffering what local authorities called serious injuries.

PortAventura released a statement about the incident.

This Sunday morning, due to an episode of strong winds, a fortuitous event occurred when a tree fell near the Tomahawk attraction. Some of the branches hit customers who were on the ride. After activating our emergency protocols, the people affected were immediately attended to by our first aid teams alongside EMS, and some were subsequently taken to hospital for further medical attention. PortAventura World is monitoring the evolution of their condition, with full readiness to offer any necessary assistance at this time, as well as full support for the families. This is an incident completely unrelated to the operation and maintenance of our attractions, which meet the highest safety standards and are subjected to rigorous daily checks. We are offering our full cooperation to authorities, and thank our team and emergency services for their efficiency and professionalism.

PortAventura is Spain's most-visited theme park, attracting 3.75 million visitors in 2022, according to the TEA/AECOM Theme Index attendance report. The park has eight roller coasters, including Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence, which opened last year.

