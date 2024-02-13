Catapult Falls gets its opening date

The "world's first launched flume coaster" finally has an opening date.

Catapult Falls will open officially to SeaWorld San Antonio guests on Saturday, March 2, the park announced today. SeaWorld originally announced the ride for 2023, but it was delayed until this spring.

After its 30-foot per second launch, Catapult Falls features an 55-foot vertical, elevator lift followed by a 53-degree, 37 mph drop.

