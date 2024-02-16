Get ready to celebrate 'Halfway to Halloween'

Halloween fans on the west coast will not have to wait much longer for the return of spooky season.

In Southern California, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced the return of its Scream Break. The springtime haunt event will run eight Friday and Saturday nights, from March 22 through April 13.

This year's Scream Break will include two haunted houses - SAW and Condemned House Party - plus three scare zones, the DJ-led Dead Man's Party in DC Universe and Full Throttle Plaza, plus access to rides including Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, Full Throttle, Goliath, Batman The Ride, Twisted Colossus and CraZanity.

The event starts with a haunted happy hour at 7:30pm before the park closes to day guests at 9pm. Scream Break continues until midnight. Tickets are $40. Admission to the event is included with season passes and memberships, but you must pick up a wristband that day at Pass Holder Services or the Scream Break Sales Center to get into Scream Break. Wristband supplies are limited, and they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meanwhile, in Northern California, Winchester Mystery House has announced two springtime after-dark events.

Paranormal Investigation with TAPS West Coast will take place on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, with entry times at 7pm and 10pm each evening. The two-hour search for the paranormal inside the far-from-normal residence will equip each participant with take-home EMF readers, plus a digital copy of video of their investigation. Tickets are $150.

Winchester Mystery House also will offer self-guided Halfway to Halloween Flashlight Tours on Friday and Saturday nights from April 26 through May 4. (Tour Hosts will be stationed throughout the house to help make sure that guests don't get too lost.) Tickets runs from $29.99-49.99.

