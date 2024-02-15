Knott's celebrates its history with renovated hotel, returning festival

Knott's Berry Farm is getting ready to kick off its annual Boysenberry Festival, as it officially opens its rebranded and renovated on-site hotel.

Knott's Boysenberry Festival will run daily at the park from March 8 through April 7, then on Fridays through Sundays April 12–28. Celebrating the fruit hybrid popularized by Walter and Cordelia Knott's Buena Park, California berry farm, the Knott's Boysenberry Festival offers food stands throughout the park as well as special entertainment.

Festival food items this year include chicken tikka marsala with boysenberry curry sauce, pork loin slices over mashed potatoes with a boysenberry mustard sauce, a boysenberry and chocolate stuffed cookie, lemon bar with a boysenberry compote, and boysenberry brownie parfait. A six-tasting card will cost $55, and a variety of items will be available for purchase individually.



Pork loin with mashed potatoes and boysenberry mustard sauce, at Wilderness Dance Hall Patio Booth. Photo courtesy Knott's

Entertainment this year will include the Knott's Preserved musical stage show, celebrating the history of the theme park, the Riverboat Revenge comedy melodrama in the Bird Cage Theatre, and a Boysenberry Pie Eating Contest on the Calico Mine Stage.

Next to the theme park, the Knott's Berry Farm Hotel officially becomes the Knott's Hotel, following a multi-million-dollar renovation of the 322-room property.



Renovated guest room in the Knott's Hotel. Photo courtesy Knott's

The hotel opened in the mid-1970s as the Buena Park Hotel. Knott's owner Cedar Fair acquired it in 1998, rebranding the property as the Radisson Resort Hotel. In 2004 it was renamed the Knott's Berry Farm Hotel. Renamed again now to more directly honor Walter and Cordelia Knott, the hotel will include the renovated and renamed Thirty Acres Kitchen restaurant. The new name references the size of the original Knott family farm and will feature "farm-inspired delights and classic American cuisine."

Knott's also has redesigned and upgraded the hotel's 20,000 square feet of meeting space in an effort to make it a more attractive venue for business meetings, weddings, and other special events.

