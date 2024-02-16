Disneyland fixes one of its big ticketing problems

Disneyland has shared new details about its upcoming Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event. But there is one detail about the event's ticket sales that caught my eye.

Disneyland After Dark is a hard-ticket, after-hours event at the park, with this year's Star Wars-themed "nite" running April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7 and 9. Tickets start at $159 will go on sale on the Disneyland.com website no earlier than 9am Pacific Time on Tuesday, February 20 for Inspire Key holders. Other Disneyland Magic Key annual passholders may buy tickets starting the next day. Tickets will go on sale to the rest of the public starting February 23 - again, no earlier than 9am PT.

Here's the new detail, though. When entering the queue online to buy event tickets, guests now will have the opportunity to choose a "notify me" option, where Disney will email you once it is your turn to enter the store and buy your tickets. You only will have 10 minutes after Disney emails you to do that, so you will need to either keep checking your email or turn on notifications for that. But it's still an improvement over having to keep your browser window open continuously for what has been hours on end for previous Disney ticket drops. (See my Orange County Register column, There's no magic in Disneyland's Magic Key sale for my most recent frustration with Disney's online ticket sales.)

As for the event itself, Disneyland After Dark starts with a pre-party mix-in at 6pm, when event ticket holders may enter Disneyland without other admission or park reservation. The party starts officially at 9pm, when other Disneyland guests must leave and all the fun extras start.

Those will include a Star Wars Nite Lightsaber Instructional on the Small World mall, Captain Phasma and her Stormtroopers appearing in Tomorrowland, a Galactic Dance Party on Main Street USA, and a Star Wars cavalcade where all guests in Star Wars costume are invited to march with Mickey and Minnie down Main Street for a group photo in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, which will be illuminated with galactic projections.

Access to select attractions and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads are included with event tickets. In addition, special food items will be for sale at locations across the park.

