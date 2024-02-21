Soarin' Around the World prepares EPCOT return

Soarin' Over California will end its limited-time run at Walt Disney World's EPCOT next week.

The original version of Disney's flying theater ride will close February 27, with its replacement, Soarin' Around the World, returning the next day inside EPCOT's The Land pavilion.

The California version of the show won't be in the vault for long though. It's packing up and heading back home. Soarin' Over California returns to the Disneyland Resort on March 1 for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, which runs starts that date and continues through April 22.

Of course, both versions of the show are always available for you to sample via our YouTube channel:

With both shows having played to millions of Disney visitors by this point, many fans have a clear favorite between the two - and stand ready to defend their choice. So to provide another forum for that debate, let's vote on which version of this show Theme Park Insider readers prefer. Debate the choice in the comments.



* * *

