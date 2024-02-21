Soarin' Around the World prepares EPCOT return

EPCOT next week.Soarin' Over California will end its limited-time run at Walt Disney World's
The original version of Disney's flying theater ride will close February 27, with its replacement, Soarin' Around the World, returning the next day inside EPCOT's The Land pavilion.
The California version of the show won't be in the vault for long though. It's packing up and heading back home. Soarin' Over California returns to the Disneyland Resort on March 1 for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, which runs starts that date and continues through April 22.
With both shows having played to millions of Disney visitors by this point, many fans have a clear favorite between the two - and stand ready to defend their choice. So to provide another forum for that debate, let's vote on which version of this show Theme Park Insider readers prefer. Debate the choice in the comments.
They're both fantastic but I'll give the slight edge to the OG. Maybe because of nostalgia but everything just flows so smoothly. But they're really close in quality.
My preference would be each Soarin' ride have its own unique film based on the park it's in.
- DCA: Soarin' Over California
- Epcot: Soarin' Around the World [perhaps update the footage]
- DisneySea: Soarin' Over Japan [or to fit the theme: Soarin' Over the Ocean]
- Shanghai: Soarin' Over China
Soarin' Around the World fits Epcot's World Fair theme quite well, but many fans take issue with the footage used [an Eiffel Tower that's desperately in need of Xiaflex when viewed from some angles]. Disney could even rotate some of these international films domestically during special festivals or events similar to what they do with the California version.
I think I enjoy the World version as a whole a little more. But the orange fragrance on the California OG version satisfies my Horizons nostalgia.
I would prefer Soarin' Around the World if they didn't have all the extra digital effects. The sights and sounds (and smells) are amazing on their own without all the extra fake-looking jump they've thrown into the film. They added some stuff to the California film, but it's not as fake looking (golf ball, fireworks, and other hidden Mickey's).