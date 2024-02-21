Disney executives set to speak at IAAPA Honors event

One of Disney's longest-serving executives will headline the new IAAPA industry awards event in Las Vegas next month.

IAAPA has announced additional speakers for its IAAPA Honors event in Las Vegas on March 3. George Kalogridis will present the keynote address for the event at Las Vegas' Venetian Resort. Kalogridis worked for more than 50 years at Disney, starting as an hourly worker at Walt Disney World before climbing the ladder to top jobs at the Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and the Walt Disney World resorts.

"Kalogridis will discuss fostering an environment of innovation, creativity, and excellence within the workplace," IAAPA said in its press release. "He will address strategies for businesses to provide unmatched customer service experiences, distinguishing themselves from the competition."

The highlight of the event will be the presentation of several of IAAPA's annual awards, including the induction of the latest class of the IAAPA Hall of Fame. The IAAPA North America Summit will follow at the Venetian, from March 3-5.

The Honors event also will feature "The Art of Disney Spectacular" presentation with Steven Davison, vice president of parades and spectaculars at Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Entertainment. Other presentations at the event will include Glenn Davidson, advisor at Miral Destinations, and Al Cross, vice president at PGAV Destinations, joining Sascha Czibulka from Intamin to talk about innovation, and Rex Jackson, managing director of Legoland North America Resorts, John Paul Geurts, founder of Funopoly, and James Anderson, senior creative director at Forrec, in a conversation about creativity.

Registration for IAAPA Honors is available on the IAAPA website. The cost is $329 for members and $429 for those who are not IAAPA members.

