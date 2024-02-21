Europa-Park's new coaster gets its first test riders

The owners of Europa-Park have taken their first test ride on the park's new Voltron Nevera roller coaster.

The Mack family posted a video of their ride on Europa-Park's social media channels this morning. The new Voltron Nevera powered by Rimac coaster is a Mack Rides Stryker Coaster, with four launches and seven inversions on a 4,544-foot course, reaching a top speed of nearly 56 mph and a height of 106 feet.

The coaster includes visual decorations associated with Croatia-born inventor Nikola Tesla, including the Wardenclyffe Tower, and anchors the park's Croatia land. Despite today's ride test video, there still is no official opening date for the coaster. Keep following for that news.

