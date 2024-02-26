Disney World adds free water park admission for hotel guests

Walt Disney World is adding a new benefit for guests who stay at one of its on-site resorts - a free day at one of Disney's water parks.

The new perk takes effect next year. It will allow guests staying at any of 31 Walt Disney World Resort hotels to get into either Disney's Blizzard Beach or Disney's Typhoon Lagoon on their check-in day, at no extra charge. The free admission will be given to anyone on the room reservation.

Disney has been operating its two water parks only one at a time since the pandemic, with park operations rotating seasonally. Currently, Blizzard Beach is open, through March 16. Then it will be Typhoon Lagoon's turn.

The free day should help boost attendance at Disney's water parks, while providing guests a fresh solution to the dilemma of what to do on an arrival day, when your potential time in the parks is often limited.

Disney's hotel guests also get 30 minutes of early entry to the theme parks daily, with guests at Disney Deluxe Resorts or Disney Deluxe Villa Resort getting extended evening hours at select parks on select dates. They also get a 30-day head start on advance dining reservations at the resort.

