Visitors' guide to Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea

Disney's biggest new attraction debut of the year is coming up this June in Tokyo. Walt Disney Imagineering and its partners at the Oriental Land Co. are now sharing their latest looks inside the new Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea. Let's see what fans can expect from this new land, which includes sections themed to Disney's Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan.

Frozen Kingdom

Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey will be a six-and-half-minute boat ride, but it's not a clone of the Frozen Ever After rides now found at EPCOT and Hong Kong Disneyland. Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey will recreate the now-familiar story of the 2013 Disney Animation film, starting with Grand Pabbie, the leader of the trolls, narrating the story of Anna and Elsa to two young trolls. But it will include the film's climatic scene, with Anna turning to ice to save Elsa from Hans. Along the way, guests will hear "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," "For the First Time in Forever" and "Love Is an Open Door" in addition to the ubiquitous "Let It Go." Each boat will accommodate up to 16 guests and there will be no height restriction on the ride.

The land's restaurants will be Royal Banquet of Arendelle, a 570-seat counter-service restaurant in Arendelle Castle, and Oaken's OK Foods, a stand serving "Oaken's Yoo-Hoo Bread" - cardamom bread filled with Scandinavian-style spiced meat, accented by lingonberry jam.



Arendelle's Royal Set from Royal Banquet of Arendelle. Photos and concept art courtesy Oriental Land Co.



Oaken's Yoo-Hoo Bread

Rapunzel's Forest

Rapunzel's Lantern Festival will be a five-minute boat ride that recreates Rapunzel's "best day ever" from the 2010 Disney film, Tangled, culminating in Rapunzel and Flynn Rider singing "I See the Light" as floating lanterns fill the night sky. As with Frozen Journey, each boat will accommodate up to 16 guests and there will be no height restriction.



Finale from Rapunzel's Lantern Festival

The Snuggly Duckling will be the land's restaurant. The largest restaurant in Fantasy Springs, The Snuggly Duckling can accommodate up to 620 guests. Set behind the foliage of a massive tree that is growing into the building, the counter-service restaurant will serve "Duckling's Dream Cheeseburger" and "Sweet Ever After Dessert," a lemon and strawberry pastry served in Rapunzel's frying pan.

Peter Pan's Never Land

This land will include two attractions. Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure will be a six-minute 3D dark ride. It will be the only attraction in Fantasy Springs with a height restriction - 40 inches. Tinker Bell will sprinkle fairy dust on your 12-person "boat," allowing it to "fly" as you try to rescue John from Captain Hook and the pirates.



Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure

Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies is a two-minute track ride through Pixie Hollow, where riders feel like they've been shrunk to fairy-size.



Track view of Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies

Inspired by the Lost Kids (no longer gender-specific, I see), Lookout Cookout will seat about 200 guests in this counter-service restaurant. Made from parts of a Never land shipwreck where the Lost Kids live, the restaurant will serve a "Lost Kids' Snack Box" with chicken tenders, seaweed fritters, banana chips, and shrimp chips.



Lost Kids' Snack Box

The signature drink will be "Pixie Dust Soda," a kiwi soda with a star-shaped topping that dissolves into the drink, "creating a silver sparkling effect inspired by Tinker Bell's magical pixie dust."

Finally, the Popcorn Wagon will a new popcorn flavor for Tokyo Disney - roast beef flavored popcorn. Tokyo Disney said that it will be "seasoned with salt and black pepper and aromas of roasted meat and gravy."

How to visit

Fantasy Springs opens June 6 at Tokyo DisneySea. However, access to the land will be limited to those with passes for the land or its attractions. Guests staying at the new Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel or on select Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages will be allowed to buy a "1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic" that provides admission to the land and its attractions.

Otherwise, park guests will need either to purchase a Disney Premier Access pass for Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey, Rapunzel's Lantern Festival, or Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure or get a Standby Pass for one of those rides or Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies in order to get into the land. Access to the land may be provided without these passes, based on attendance level, but I would not count on that during the first weeks after the land's debut.

Park guests can reserve a free Standby Pass or paid Disney Premier Access pass in the official Tokyo Disney app on the day of your visit. You may buy only one Disney Premier Access attraction pass per ticket per day and can hold only one Standby Pass for an attraction at a time. The number of passes will be limited, so it's possible that without the Fantasy Springs Magic passport, the most a guest may be able to experience in Fantasy Springs will be two rides: one that you buy a Premier Access for and whatever other one you can get on a Standby Pass before they're gone for the day. Quick fingers and deep familiarity with the Tokyo Disney app will be musts when visiting.

