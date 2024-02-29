New seats coming on Hersheypark's Skyrush

Is this the end of "ThighCrush"?

Hersheypark announced today that it has replaced the seats and restraints on its Intamin wing coaster, Skyrush. The previous restraints had earned the otherwise well-praised coaster the derisive nickname "thighcrush," for what they did to many riders' legs.

Here is a look at the new Skyrush seats, courtesy Hersheypark.



The new Skyrush seats. Photos courtesy Hersheypark

"The investment in the high-thrill attraction will provide coaster lovers with added comfort while experiencing the adrenaline rush they know and crave," the park said in its press release. In addition to the new seats, Skyrush has gotten "a reimagined station platform featuring an all-new paint scheme, lighting effects and custom soundscape," the park said.

For reference, here is a photo from the park featuring the old seats.



The old Skyrush seats

Skyrush reaches a top speed of 75 mph on 3,600 feet of track, following a 85-degree, 200-foot drop. The upgrades will be available when Hersheypark opens for its 2024 season on March 29.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (7)