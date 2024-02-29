New seats coming on Hersheypark's Skyrush

Is this the end of "ThighCrush"?
Hersheypark announced today that it has replaced the seats and restraints on its Intamin wing coaster, Skyrush. The previous restraints had earned the otherwise well-praised coaster the derisive nickname "thighcrush," for what they did to many riders' legs.
Here is a look at the new Skyrush seats, courtesy Hersheypark.
"The investment in the high-thrill attraction will provide coaster lovers with added comfort while experiencing the adrenaline rush they know and crave," the park said in its press release. In addition to the new seats, Skyrush has gotten "a reimagined station platform featuring an all-new paint scheme, lighting effects and custom soundscape," the park said.
For reference, here is a photo from the park featuring the old seats.
Skyrush reaches a top speed of 75 mph on 3,600 feet of track, following a 85-degree, 200-foot drop. The upgrades will be available when Hersheypark opens for its 2024 season on March 29.
I am definitely looking forward to this. The discomfort in the thighs is one thing holding it back from being one of my favorite coasters. I have always liked the first drop and the speed as it moves through the track, but the pain my thighs would feel kept me from multiple trips every time I would visit Hershey.
We shall see. If this really results in a significant improvement I'll be thrilled. Skyrush was so painful that a couple of years ago I vowed not to ever ride it again. As to new restraints, I've always been of the opinion that OTS restraints would be best on this coaster. The way it's designed, there's too much lateral upper body motion. In terms of intensity, it's on a par with I-305 and the OTS restraints on I-305 serve that coaster well.
Considering the volume of complaints I think it was a huge mistake to not do this ASAP after the ride opened. Now the ride has been beating people for 12 years and i'm sure tons of people will never ride it again not realizing it got new restraints. If I were running that park I would have made this priority #1 after the ride was opened, before allocating capex towards anything else. That just blows my mind the park has spent money adding 4 new coasters before spending the money to make this necessary simple modification to one of their biggest and most expensive coasters (I mean i'm sure why is because executives thought "won't drive a return therefore we don't have the money for it"...sigh).
Kind of surprised they actually went for it, but it should be a welcome change. Skyrush is one of those coasters that I've always thought should be a top 20 coaster, but it's just such an uncomfortable ride. I'm tentatively planning to revisit Hersheypark this July, so it will be interesting to see how much this affects the ride experience.
@the_man - I think Hersheypark was between a rock and a hard place, because Skyrush was the first Intamin coaster with these newer lap restraints. Hersheypark didn't want to drop a much more money into updating the restraints until Intamin had a proven solution that would upgrade the experience. Once Velocicaoster and Pantheon offered a reliable and more comfortable solution, Hersheypark began the work to retrofit the trains.
Also, they're seriously putting out the message on their social channels about this change, and creating a lot of buzz about this upgrade. I would anticipate that this change will make Skyrush seem like a brand new roller coaster in terms of overall demand, and this is in a park that just added a highly rated RMC last year.
There was a way to sit a little further down in the seat so the restraints weren't putting pressure directly on your mid-thigh, but it was cumbersome and it still hurt by the end. Back when Skyrush first opened they wouldn't even release the restraints on the brake run, so you had to sit there and wait for the train in front of you to load while in fairly intense pain!
Does anyone know if the trains will remain four across? The teaser material is unclear and the render they tweeted out only shows two seats, but from an angle that makes it look like there could be more. A capacity reduction combined with a spike in popularity would not be good for wait times.
This is MASSIVE and long-awaited news. I think Hersheypark realizes how big this is, because they're doing a full-on social media campaign around this modification by touting the change will be like a "first class" upgrade. From the looks of it, Intamin replaced the restraint arm and pad with a new system that appears more like Velocicoaster, Pantheon, and the like. The deeper leg buckets on the seat combined with the more contoured restraint pad (and improved angle that the bar come downs at) should dramatically increase the comfort and allow for greater freedom (airtime) for most guests. The one drawback here is that larger guests who used to be able to ride, might not be able to fit as both Velocicoaster and Pantheon can both have pretty tight tolerances for guests with larger legs and midsections.
I have plans to visit the park in late May, and am looking forward to see if this coaster can fulfill the promise that its twisting layout portends. I've always liked the forceful nature of Skyrush, but the oodles of airtime are accompanied by pressure on your legs that becomes incredibly uncomfortable near the end. It is one of the few coasters where I physically hold onto the grab bar to try to keep myself from pushing up against the restraint. For me, it was literally like riding a bull, where you're fighting the coaster throughout the entire course trying not to get crushed by the forces inflicted on your body by the intense layout.