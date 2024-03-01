Fire In The Hole gets its opening date

We are less than a month away now from the opening of Silver Dollar City's new Fire In The Hole.

The Branson, Missouri theme park announced this morning that its new attraction will open officially at 9:45 am on March 30. A complete rebuild of one of Silver Dollar City's classic attractions, Fire In The Hole will be the first indoor roller coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction.

Housed in a new five-story, climate-controlled building, the $30 million ride is Silver Dollar City's largest investment to date on a single attraction. It will feature 14 immersive scenes along its 1,512 feet of track.

Even though the ride will travel at a leisurely (for a coaster) eight feet per second, the new Fire In The Hole will feature onboard audio and enhanced digital displays, as well as three drops and a final water splashdown.

Like the original installation, the new Fire In The Hole tells the story of "the historic night when the Baldknobbers set fire to the Ozark mining town and the heroic citizens fought the flames to save The City," according to the park.

Silver Dollar City opens for the 2024 season on March 9. Daily operation for the summer begins May 22.

Keep following Theme Park Insider for more attraction opening news, including my coverage of the press preview for Fire In The Hole, by signing up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)