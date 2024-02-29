When 'chocolate dreams' become production nightmares

Let's talk about that Willy Wonka immersive experience fiasco in Scotland last weekend.

In case you missed it - and bless your ability to avoid toxicity online if you did - photos and videos posted online this week depicted what several people called the "Fyre Festival of immersive experiences."

"Willy's Chocolate Experience" promised fans who paid £35 [US$44] each "a place where chocolate dreams become reality." Fanciful promotion artwork suggested a boldly designed space with "giant sweets, vibrant blooms... and magical surprises."

What they got was this...

Actually in awe of how grim this is. Fucking outstanding https://t.co/Tz5AdEy3Mk pic.twitter.com/8sAeyfrDeG — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 27, 2024

People who said that they were actors in the experience have posted videos to TikTok where they described being given nonsensical scripts that one actor suggested may have been written by AI. Indeed, viewers with experienced eyes might have suspected that the event's promotional artwork was created by AI, as well.

Rolling Stone dug into the background of the event's promoter and found that the Huckster Behind 'Willy Wonka' Event Also Sells AI-Written Vaccine Conspiracy Books.

This mess of an event offers some lessons for everyone in the business of creating immersive experiences - a craft practiced by many who, or someday will, create theme park attractions, as well.

"Willy's Chocolate Experience" demonstrates that while AI has lowered the barrier to entry into the publishing business to almost zero, creating beloved physical attractions IRL remains beyond the reach of people who with limited budgets and no more expertise than writing ChatGPT prompts. That's the good news for experience creators.

The bad news is that "Willy's Chocolate Experience" might - at least temporarily - poison public opinion about immersive experiences. Anyone promoting an immersive experience in the next few weeks or months is going to have to put some extra effort to convince the public that they're not getting Willy's 2.0 with their event. That means preparing full-scale, event-ready sets in advance for promotional photos, then inviting reporters and influencers with a reputation for honesty to preview the event and publish about it before its opening.

You know, like anyone in the attraction business figured out how to do years ago.

Warner Bros. and The Roald Dahl Story Company had nothing to do with "Willy's Chocolate Experience," whose website apparently disclaimed that it was not affiliated with the current "Wonka" film, even as the experience clearly was designed to cash in on the hit movie. The event promoter has promised refunds, which I hope that fans are able to collect before the inevitable lawsuit from the studio. Then again, Warner Bros. might decide that its best response to protect the Wonka brand is to hope that this fiasco disappears from public consciousness as soon as possible, rather than refreshing people's bad memories by filing suit against someone who probably does not have much money to hand over anyway.

Before "Willy's Chocolate Experience" fades from our collective memory, however, I would like to shout out to the actors who were charged with the impossible task of bringing this ill-conceived and poorly produced event to life for the hundreds of children who attended. Every experienced actor has their own personal horror stories of bad productions. At least these actors now have tales that will stun everyone who hears them in theater-adjacent bars, for their rest of their lives.

* * *

