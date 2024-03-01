Knott's revives plans for a major coaster rebuild

Montezooma is not done yet.

Knott's Berry Farm announced today that work is "re-zooming" on the rebuild of its former Montezooma's Revenge roller coaster. The renamed MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress is now set to open in 2025.

Originally announced for the 2023 season, the rebuild of the Schwarzkopf flywheel shuttle coaster missed that deadline, then disappeared into the rumor mill. The surrounding Fiesta Village reopened last year after its refurbishment, but with no word about the coaster's future, many fans had given up hope that the project would move forward. Some even began speculating about what Knott's might build in that space instead.

Now we have an answer. MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress will be taking over that space, after all. When originally announced, Knott's teased a randomized launch sequence for the ride, with its queue getting a story upgrade about doomed treasure hunters searching for Montezooma's gold. Here's the new hype video from the park.

