New characters coming to Disney's original Star Wars ride

The adventures keep continuing on Disney's Star Tours rides.
Disney Parks this morning announced the opening date for the latest version of its Star Wars-themed motion base theater rides. The new iteration of Star Tours, featuring Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian) and Grogu, will debut April 5 at Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.
The addition of these new characters will provide more than 250 storyline variations on Star Tours, including a visit to the planet Peridea from the Disney+ series, "Ahsoka."
Here's the hype video from Disney, which reveals that we might soon have more than one way to get swallowed by a whale at Disneyland.
Speaking of Disneyland, April 5 also will be the kickoff for the return of the Season of the Force event at the Anaheim, California theme park. That even will see special food, drinks and merchandise as well as the debut of a new "fresh perspective" on Disneyland's fireworks from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
The way this attraction has reinvented itself is amazing. I wish more theme parks would do more to take advantage of the flexibility and upgrade-ability of screen based attractions like this. The only other attraction I can think of that has been upgraded as much as Star Tours is Questor/Corkscrew Hill/Europe in the Air/Battle for Eyre at BGW, which is the same ride system as Star Tours.
It has been some time since I’ve been on this (or any ride for that matter). Do they still prioritize or only show the newer stuff or is it all completely random? Last I went, I remember the second planet was always from whichever the recent movie that came out.
This is great, the recent updates have greatly improved the ride (especially the segment where they attack the field of star destroyers).
But it begs the question of why the Millenium Falcon ride is limited to one storyline. Give us a raid on the Death Star and the MF ride would quadruple in popularity. No one cares about trying to steal crap from a train.
@Darron Holmes: It can vary a bit. My trips to Disneyland still make it random mixing in intro of Prequels or OT and then newer scenes. Just depends what program you get.
@thecolonel - I'd agree that MF:SR could use some updating, but they're more limited in what they can do since the ride is in Galaxy's Edge and grounded in the timeline between Episodes VIII and IX.
I love these, the variety is always a blast.