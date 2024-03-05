New characters coming to Disney's original Star Wars ride

The adventures keep continuing on Disney's Star Tours rides.

Disney Parks this morning announced the opening date for the latest version of its Star Wars-themed motion base theater rides. The new iteration of Star Tours, featuring Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian) and Grogu, will debut April 5 at Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The addition of these new characters will provide more than 250 storyline variations on Star Tours, including a visit to the planet Peridea from the Disney+ series, "Ahsoka."

Here's the hype video from Disney, which reveals that we might soon have more than one way to get swallowed by a whale at Disneyland.

Speaking of Disneyland, April 5 also will be the kickoff for the return of the Season of the Force event at the Anaheim, California theme park. That even will see special food, drinks and merchandise as well as the debut of a new "fresh perspective" on Disneyland's fireworks from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

