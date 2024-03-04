SeaWorld launches new flume ride, with Catapult Falls

SeaWorld San Antonio has opened Catapult Falls, which it calls the "world's first launched flume coaster."

This Intamin flume ride features a launch into a hill, followed by a 55-foot vertical lift up to a 53-degree drop into another hill, which drops riders into Catapult Falls' final splashdown.

I wasn't able to make it over to San Antonio for the opening day on Saturday, but the park kindly supplied a front-row POV video for us to share with you.

The two hills appear to provide nice little airtime moments, bringing a beloved coaster element to a flume ride. But they also appear to minimize the splashdown a bit, which would be a plus for some fans and a minus for others.

For tickets to the park, starting at $61, please see our partner's SeaWorld San Antonio tickets page. And if you've had the chance to ride Catapult Falls, we would love to read your review in the comments.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)