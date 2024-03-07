Thorpe Park tops off the track for Hyperia

Britain's Thorpe Park has completed track work on Hyperia, its new Mack Rides Hypercoaster for 2024.

Workers yesterday lifted the final track piece into place, completing the 3,266-foot track, which rises to a maximum height of 236 feet.



Photo courtesy Thorpe Park

With a top speed of 80 mph, Hyperia will be the United Kingdom's tallest and fastest roller coaster when it opens this spring. Hyperia will have a 51-inch (1.3 meters) height requirement for riders, and the restraints will be lap bars, the park said.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)