Kentucky Kingdom extends its 2024 season

Kentucky Kingdom will extend its 2024 season by staying open for the Christmas holiday season, the park announced today.

The Herschend theme park in Louisville will open for an additional 24 days this fall, starting November 29 and continuing on select dates through January 4, 2025. "Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom!" will feature holiday decorations, including one million lights, as well as three themed areas.



Conceprt art courtesy Herschend

A four-story tall, 175-foot-long snow tubing hill will anchor the Snow Zone, which also will feature an illuminated tree and photo op snowflakes. Visitors can meet St. Nick in Santa's Village, and snack on Christmas cookies and meet "the Most Famous Reindeer of all" in Holly Jolly Junction.

(If you are curious why Kentucky Kingdom is being coy about that special reindeer, let's not forget that United Parks - aka SeaWorld - has owned the rights to theme park usage of the name of that specific reindeer character.)

Herschend is investing $8 million on the new event, which will be included in 2024 season passes.

"We truly appreciate Kentucky Kingdom stepping up and furthering their investment in Louisville with this new programming," Louisville Tourism President & CEO Cleo Battle said. "Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom will up the ante of our city's attractions to help keep Louisville competitive throughout the holiday season."

Kentucky Kingdom opens for its 2024 season on May 11.

* * *

