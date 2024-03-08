Arizona's Mattel theme park resort now targeting 2025 debut

The resort home for the upcoming Mattel Adventure Park is now aiming for a 2025 opening. We heard that news during a press tour of the VIA Resort property in Glendale, Arizona yesterday.

VAI Resort will be Arizona’s largest hotel resort when it opens next year. The four hotel towers at the resort include one designed around the resort’s 11,000-seat amphitheater, which is designed to accommodate national headliner acts. We will have more about the VAI Resort in a post later today. [Here it is: Can Arizona's VAI Resort reinvent the concert experience?]

On the far side of the resort will be the Mattel Adventure Park, the nation’s first Mattel-themed indoor park. The exterior track for the park’s two Hot Wheels-themed Chance Rides roller coasters are largely complete, as you can see from these construction photos.



Construction view of Mattel Adventure Park



View of the Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer track

Closer view of Hot Wheels Boneshaker: The Ultimate Ride and the facade of the park Closer view of Hot Wheels Boneshaker: The Ultimate Ride and the facade of the park

In addition to the Hot Wheels coasters, Mattel Adventure Park will feature the world’s hottest IP right now, with a Barbie Beach House that has been announced to include a rooftop bar, Barbie Flying Theater and Barbie Dream Closet experience.

Another major IP in the park will be Thomas the Tank Engine, which will provide the theme for the park’s Thomas and Friends: World of Sodor land. Attractions in that will include Thomas Adventure Train: Treasure Hunt, Thomas and Friends: Party Station, Bertie’s Bus Stop, Bulstrode's Stormy Voyage, Flynn's Firefighting Academy, Harold’s Helicopter Tour, Sodor Balloon Ride, and Dockside Play Park.

In addition to the two coasters, the park’s other Hot Wheels attractions will include a Hot Wheels Unleashed 4D ride and Hot Wheels go-karts. Additional attractions in the park will include Masters of the Universe-themed laser tag, Uno Wild Climb, and Mattel games themed mini golf course.

Epic Resort Destinations will operate the park under license from Mattel, as a tenant of VAI Resort. According to VAI Resort officials, no decisions have been finalized about pricing for the theme park or specific benefits for VAI Resort guests.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)