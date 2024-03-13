Disneyland adds to its Pixar Fest line-up

A new food festival, parties, and a parade will highlight the return of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort, starting next month.

Disneyland today dropped a bunch of fresh details about this year's Pixar fest, which starts April 26 and continues through August 4 at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Two weeks after the festival kicks off, on May 10 DCA will add six Pixar-themed food festival marketplaces for the event.

The Elemental Table

Gusteau's To-Go

Hanger Management

Portorosso Pasta

The Spark

4*Town Fav*4*ites

Disney will announce the menus for these marketplaces later. They will join Pixar-themed food and beverages that also will be available at Paradise Garden Grill in Disney California Adventure and Troubadour Tavern in Disneyland.

Next door to the Troubadour Tavern, Disneyland's Fantasyland Theatre will host the Pixar Pals Playtime Party during the festival. Disneyland is promising a show, interactive games, photo ops and "activities inspired by Pixar feature films," as well as screenings of Pixar shorts on the theater's screen.



Pixar Pals Playtime Party. All concept art courtesy Disneyland

Back over at DCA, Disney is bringing back nighttime DJ parties in the Hollywood Backlot. For Pixar Fest, it will be Club Pixar, with games, photos, themed food and drinks as well as the DJ sets and live performances.



Club Pixar

California Adventure also will be the home of the new Pixar Fest parade, Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! The Disneyland Resort today released more concept images for the parade, which will run twice daily during the festival.

In both parks and in Downtown Disney, the resort will be selling plenty of event-themed merchandise, include a new Pizza Planet truck popcorn bucket.



Coming to eBay soon. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Finally, Disneyland is welcoming a plussed version of its Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular for the festival. Here is a video of its original version, from the first Pixar Fest in 2018.

And if you want to keep the Pixar vibes going after your visit to the parks, remember that the rethemed Pixar Place Hotel is now officially open, too. Follow that link for our opening-day coverage.

For discounted tickets to the park, including a three-day SoCal resident ticket that's good through June 2 and starts at just $70 a day, please visit our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)