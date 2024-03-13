Japan's Fuji-Q Highland announces end of Do-Dodonpa

Fuji-Q Highland has announced that its iconic roller coaster, Do-Dodonpa, has closed permanently.

The S&S Thrust Air Coaster has been closed since August 2021, following multiple injury accidents during the previous year. The ride was known for its launch, to 111.8 mph in just 1.6 seconds.

But the intensity of that launch proved troubling for both the coaster trains and passengers, with multiple reported incidents, some leading to cervical and thoracic spine fractures. The Japanese government launched an investigation, and today, the park announced that Do-Dodonpa would not reopen.

"Although we have had many discussions with the manufacturer, we have come to the conclusion that it is difficult to make this a reality, and in order to fulfill our social responsibility as a company that puts safety first in operating an amusement park, we have decided to close down operations," Fuji-Q Highland said in statement posted in Japanese on its website.

Do-Dodonpa got its most attention in the United States when its original configuration featured in a Roadblock on Season 9 of The Amazing Race (which premieres for its 36th season tonight, BTW).

